Kenny Oscar Motl


1959 - 2020
Kenny Oscar Motl Obituary
Lubbock- Kenny Oscar Motl passed away on January 24, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 60 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Anton First United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
