LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Kent Thompson, 86, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:30 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Kent by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Kent passed away January 19, 2020. Kent Lowell was born February 12, 1933 in Roanoke,IN to Norman and Mary Thompson. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 until 1955. Kent married Anne Wood on September 2, 1955. He was a member of Trinity Church.
Loved ones include wife Anne Thompson; children, Mark Thompson; Lisa Klein and husband, Danny; Scott Thompson and wife, Michele; Brian Thompson and wife, Robin; grandchildren, Lacy Cunningham, Daniel and David Klein, Daric, Tylrr and Crissi Thompson, Schuyler Johnson and Zac Thompson; eleven great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020