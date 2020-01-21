Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for KENT THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENT THOMPSON


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENT THOMPSON Obituary
LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Kent Thompson, 86, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:30 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Kent by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Kent passed away January 19, 2020. Kent Lowell was born February 12, 1933 in Roanoke,IN to Norman and Mary Thompson. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 until 1955. Kent married Anne Wood on September 2, 1955. He was a member of Trinity Church.

Loved ones include wife Anne Thompson; children, Mark Thompson; Lisa Klein and husband, Danny; Scott Thompson and wife, Michele; Brian Thompson and wife, Robin; grandchildren, Lacy Cunningham, Daniel and David Klein, Daric, Tylrr and Crissi Thompson, Schuyler Johnson and Zac Thompson; eleven great grandchildren.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now