1/1
Kevin Dale West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
League City- Kevin Dale West of League City, Texas, passed away August 23, 2020 in League City with his family.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Dickinson First United Methodist, 200 FM 517 Road Dickinson, Texas 77539

Kevin was born in Lubbock, Texas. He spent most of his career in the music and entertainment business.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Valarie West and brother, David West of Lubbock. Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Elizabeth Taylor-West; his father, Kenneth West; his sister, DeEtte Williams; his daughters, Morgan West and Kinsey Edwards and brother-in-law, Robert Taylor; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends, and his two dogs Camo and Jackson.

In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society - Research for Pancreatic Cancer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved