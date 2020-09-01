League City- Kevin Dale West of League City, Texas, passed away August 23, 2020 in League City with his family.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Dickinson First United Methodist, 200 FM 517 Road Dickinson, Texas 77539
Kevin was born in Lubbock, Texas. He spent most of his career in the music and entertainment business.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Valarie West and brother, David West of Lubbock. Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Elizabeth Taylor-West; his father, Kenneth West; his sister, DeEtte Williams; his daughters, Morgan West and Kinsey Edwards and brother-in-law, Robert Taylor; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends, and his two dogs Camo and Jackson.
In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
- Research for Pancreatic Cancer.