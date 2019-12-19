|
|
Lubbock- The family of Randal Kevin Yarbrough would like to give a special thank you to the following people Southcrest Baptist Church, The Cornerstone Class at Southcrest Baptist Church, Monterey Church of Christ, Bacon Heights Baptist Church, Double T Cable Services, Performance Chemical Company, HubCity Nutrition, all the medical staff at UMC Hospital and all our friends and family. The love and kindness which you have poured out on us during this difficult time has been appreciated so much. Kevin will be truly missed by everyone.
Randal "Kevin" Yarbrough, age 48, passed away December 8, 2019 as a result of injuries which he sustained in an auto accident on November 6, 2019.
Kevin was born in Plainview, TX on December 23, 1970 to Dwight and Kay Yarbrough. He attended Levelland High School and later transferred To Hobbs, NM where he graduated in 1990. Throughout his high school career, Kevin excelled in football as the head quarterback. He also participated in FFA where he showed steers and pigs. Following high school, he attended New Mexico Junior College and later transferred to South Plains College. After college, Kevin took his knowledge to the Oilfield Chemical Industry, where he helped start Precision Treating in Levelland, TX and continued to work in the Oilfield Chemical Industry for 25 years.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Robin; son, Cole Randal Yarbrough; daughter, Kara D'Lyn Yarbrough; son, Robert Cole Coggins; daughter, Ryan Kay Coggins; parents, Kay and Dwight of Lubbock; sister, Lisa D'Lee Farmer; nephews, Scott Halbrooks, Ty Halbrooks and Jessup Farmer; in-laws, Bob and Sherry Folkner, Kent and Kristi Folkner, Cody and Ashton Folkner.
Kevin was a pillar that cannot be replaced in the eyes of his family. From his infections laugh to his wild acrobatic stunts, he constantly kept you on your toes. We can attribute his successes and willingness to serve others through his devotion to Christ.
Kevin's hobbies included farming, ranching, and sports of every kind, including fishing, hunting, and horseback riding. He was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church and also participated in Recovery of Christ at Monterey Church of Christ. The funeral was held at 2 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Southcrest Baptist Church.
The family will always be beyond blessed and grateful to all the doctors and nurses at UMC Trauma and ICU in Lubbock, TX who provided exceptional care for Kevin's injuries. We would also like to thank Southcrest Church for all the love and support that was shown throughout the duration of Kevin's time in the hospital.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019