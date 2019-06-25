Lubbock- Graveside services for Kilmer Key, 79, of Lubbock will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the First Assembly of God. His family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Sanders Funeral Home.



Kilmer passed away on June 23, 2019. Kilmer Key was born on January 3, 1940 in Lubbock, Texas to C.B. "Cubby" and Oleta Key. He lived his entire life in Lubbock. He graduated from Lubbock High in 1959 and attended Texas Tech. He and his father opened Key Auto Supply in 1959. In 1979 he went into the promotional products business as K & S Supply Co. In June 2004 Kilmer met the love of his life, Elizabeth Carole Cates formerly of Brownfield, TX. They were married June 18, 2010 in Roswell, N.M.



He leaves behind his wife; Carole, children, Karla and David Key, sister Karen Redwine, twin brothers Donald and Ronald Key; three grandchildren Kallie Key, Casey Anderson and Tiffany Blair; great-grandson Mason Goodwin; a niece, many nephews and his puppies.



Kilmer loved his music, playing the sax and a little of this and that. He started a band "The Ad-Libs" when he was 13 and a short time later Ralna English joined the group and the band played for many years together. Many years later Kilmer played Sax in church for about 5 Years. He was a lifelong member of Elks Lodge #1348, over fifty years in the Masons and Shriners.



Carole and Kilmer enjoyed traveling all over the western USA. They enjoyed their pups and wild kittens that they took care of. And also a few stray doves. They were totally devoted to each other.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pleasant Hills Children's Home in Fairfield, Texas or to the Haven A No Kill Animal Shelter. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019