Kirvyn LaRalph Alexander


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lubbock- 28, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Kirvyn was born to Ralph and Shelia Alexander on June 8, 1990. Kirvyn graduated from Estacado High School. He was employed by Scott's Manufacturing. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Shelia Alexander; grandparent, Grace Fulsom; one son, Ryan Alexander; two sisters, Kristy Brantley and Kandiss Alexander; one brother, Jamar Watson; special friend, Da'Shale Davis; four nieces, two nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
