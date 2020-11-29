1/1
Kitty Faye (Freeman) Beistle
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kitty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Kitty Faye (Freeman) Beistle, of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born to Charlie Sam and Betty Ellen (Cook) Freeman on August 31, 1955 in Midland, Texas. Kitty graduated from Wylie High School in Abilene. She married Kent Beistle on October 7, 1983 in Lubbock. Kitty was a homemaker and a member of New Hope Church in Lubbock. She enjoyed designing and repairing jewelry. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she loved spending time with her children and especially her grandson, Landon. Kitty became an honorary mother and grandmother to many children.

Those left to cherish her memories are husband, Kent of Lubbock; daughter, Amy Malone (Steven) of Lubbock; son, Travis Beistle (Monique) of Bedford; brothers, Bill Freeman (Libby) of Caldwell and John Freeman of Porter Heights; sisters, Cindy Brown (Mitch) of Potosi and Christy Ford (Darrell) of Burleson and one grandchild.

Kitty is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Betty Freeman and grandparents, John and Iris Freeman and Hiram and Edith Cook.

Memorial services for Kitty will be held at New Hope Church, 10701 Indiana Avenue on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:30pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Memorial service
01:30 PM
New Hope Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved