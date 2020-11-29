Lubbock- Kitty Faye (Freeman) Beistle, of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born to Charlie Sam and Betty Ellen (Cook) Freeman on August 31, 1955 in Midland, Texas. Kitty graduated from Wylie High School in Abilene. She married Kent Beistle on October 7, 1983 in Lubbock. Kitty was a homemaker and a member of New Hope Church in Lubbock. She enjoyed designing and repairing jewelry. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she loved spending time with her children and especially her grandson, Landon. Kitty became an honorary mother and grandmother to many children.Those left to cherish her memories are husband, Kent of Lubbock; daughter, Amy Malone (Steven) of Lubbock; son, Travis Beistle (Monique) of Bedford; brothers, Bill Freeman (Libby) of Caldwell and John Freeman of Porter Heights; sisters, Cindy Brown (Mitch) of Potosi and Christy Ford (Darrell) of Burleson and one grandchild.Kitty is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Betty Freeman and grandparents, John and Iris Freeman and Hiram and Edith Cook.Memorial services for Kitty will be held at New Hope Church, 10701 Indiana Avenue on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:30pm.