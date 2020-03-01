Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle Church
1601 44th Street
Kizaria Antionette "Keke" Devroe


2008 - 2020
Kizaria Antionette "Keke" Devroe Obituary
Lubbock- Kizaria "Keke" Devroe, 11 of Lubbock went to be with her Heavenly Father surrounded by her family Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born September 6, 2008 in Lubbock to Zitra Danise Rivera. Keke was a 5th grader at Cooper East Elementary. She was a fashionista and especially having her hair and nails done. She had a smile that would light up any room, loved dancing, singing, making slime and reading. Keke was a child of God, loved to praise him at church. She will be greatly missed by all.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother and stepfather, Zitra Rivera and Tyrone McChristion; sister, Kourtney Rivera; brother, Deshawn Devore; her grandmother "Ama", Yvonne Rivera Balderas; grandfather, Victor Balderas; her favorite cousin, Jonas Soledad, being only 20 days apart in age, these two were in the same class and inseparable since the beginning, "he was the salt to her pepper"; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1601 44th Street with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.

#KekeStong
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
