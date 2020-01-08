|
|
Lubbock- It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Kolter, lovingly known as "Kolt", "Koko", and "King Kolter." Kolter Brock Green went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 2, 2020. Kolter was born in Lubbock on December 23rd, 2011, to parents Rhett and Megan Green, of Lubbock, Texas. Kolter was tender hearted yet fearless and lit up the room with his exuberant personality. He loved being on the football and soccer field and basketball court and was not only a warrior there, but also a warrior of the faith and follower of Christ. Kolter wanted to be the one to pray before the meal to pray for his family he loved so much. He was a role model for his little brother and sister and enjoyed spending time playing, guiding, and teaching them. He loved them and his mom and dad with all of his heart. He was the world's greatest cuddle buddy to his mom, and the best ranch partner anyone could ask for to his dad.
The legacy that Kolter leaves is an example of what life should represent for all of us. Love everyone, make them smile, and enjoy every second of this short life we have on Earth. All of Kolter's family and friends will miss him greatly, but take comfort and joy in knowing that he is in heaven making Jesus smile and laugh at his full body expression of excitement.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. During the Christmas break, Kolter celebrated his 8th birthday with the ones he loved but longed to celebrate it with his friends. Megan and Rhett had planned to throw him a party once school was back in session. That plan has not ended, and they will be celebrating the life of Kolter in a fashion he would have LOVED. The family has asked that we fill the church with flowers, toys, and balloons to celebrate the life of Kolter. All the toys collected will be donated to children's charitable organizations in Lubbock and surrounding areas. In addition, a memorial fund has been set up in his name and can be contributed to at any Aim Bank in Texas as well as a Go Fund Me campaign to keep his memory alive. For a direct link to the campaign, please visit www.koltergreen.com. If you are unable to attend the celebration, gifts can be dropped off at The Learning Tree Academy at 7713 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424. If you need additional help in contributing to the memorial or delivering gifts, please contact Khris Oaks at [email protected]
The celebration of Kolter's life will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 2201 Broadway in Lubbock at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 10th, 2020.
Kolter Brock Green is survived by his parents, Rhett and Megan Green; their children, Rheagan and Pierce; grandparents, Randy and Beth Brian, Steve and Kathy Green, Laura and Phillip Mackey; great grandparent, LaDoyce Caswell; aunts and uncles, Khris and Cody Oaks, Michael Brian, John and Tara Zysko, Garrett and Brytni Green; cousins, Kalgarie and Keaton Oaks, Kayde and Karalyn Green, Audrey and Kade Zysko, and Blake Green.
