Lubbock- The family of Kori Gentry will celebrate her life of 48 years at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Turning Point Community Church. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. Kori passed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Family and friends may visit her from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM today, October 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The service will be live-streamed and be available at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net
.