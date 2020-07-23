Lubbock- Kristi C. Conner, 56, a lifelong Lubbockite, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 with her loving family by her bedside.
Kristi was born in Lubbock on July 3rd, 1964 to W.T. Conner and Katie Jeanette Collier Conner. She graduated from Coronado High School and continued her studies at South Plains College.
Kristi made her living waiting tables. She possessed a tireless work ethic, and a sharp mind. Her smile lit up any room she was in, and her beautiful blue eyes radiated kindness. She had a drive to take care of others and a talent for putting people at ease.
Kristi loved her family and her friends with her whole heart and would do anything she could to help those in her life whom she prized so dearly. She was a sweet, simple soul who merely strived to be better, do better, and do right by others. She sought peace through Christ, and within the A.A. community.
Kristi is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn Childress of Lubbock, and Kelsey Conner of Amarillo, her brother Bruce Conner and his wife Melissa of Lubbock, son in-law Trenton Goodwin of Lubbock, and grandson Asher Goodwin, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kristi was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sisters, Kathi Conner and Cindi Conner Darling, and nephew Jacob.
Kristi's presence on this Earth will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. We all pray that her spirit has found in eternity the peace that can be so elusive in this life.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Refuge, 4308 58th Street, in Lubbock. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information.
Memorials may be sent to Lubbock Faith Center, 2809 Clovis Road, Lubbock, Texas 79415.