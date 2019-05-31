|
Indianapolis, IN- Kristi Dian Shirmeyer passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, May 17th in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 63. Kristi was born in Lubbock, Texas to Gail and Sherley (Booker) Hudson on June 16, 1955. She was married to David Shirmeyer in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 14, 2008. She graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock in 1973. Family and friends were Kristi's love and joy. Kristi was outgoing and gregarious and was beloved by all who knew her. Kristi truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; talking and spending time with friends and family. Her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. She was always there during their major life transitions providing support and guidance. Her brothers and sister were also often recipients of her generosity of spirit. This spirit of generosity was not just directed toward her human family but also extended to animals. She loved animals, and especially cherished her dogs and cats. Many were the times when Kristi was a child that a dog would "follow her home" and her family would end up adopting it. Out of this love, she supported the work and the mission of the Humane Society and various dog rescue facilities. Kristi never lost her Texas roots and loyalty to Texas Tech basketball and football, pleasing many IU fans. She loved Indiana where she lived for 25 years, but always called herself a Texan. Hoosiers now have another definition of what a Hoosier is. She is survived by her husband David, of Indianapolis, her sister Kathi Robinson (Steve) of Lubbock, Texas, her brother Randy Hudson (Donna), of Victoria, Texas, her brother Terry Hudson (Belinda) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, her niece Melissa Lambert (Keith Knippa) of Lubbock, Texas, her niece Erin Taylor (Jason) of Denton, Texas, her nephew Bryant Hudson (Lydia) of Victoria, Texas, her nephew Elliot Hudson (Danielle) of Houston, Texas, and five great nieces and nephews. Those who wish may donate in Kristi's name to: Humane Society International; 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037; (866) 614-4371. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate and honor Kristi's life on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Ford Chapel at the First Baptist Church, 2201 Broadway, Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019