Lubbock- Kristian Raine Day was born May 7, 2019 and passed from this life on June 27, 2019 at the age of 7 weeks.
She is survived by her father, Bruce Ostman; mother, Krystina Day; siblings, Chance Ostman, Isabella Shaw and Krysilly McGwier; grandmothers, Debbie Day, Jessica Day and April Williams; great-grandparents, Simon and Virginia Chavez and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving grandfather, Shawn Day.
You were only here 7 short weeks, but they were the best 7 weeks of our lives.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019