Kyera Annie Tianna Jones
1993 - 2020
Lubbock- 26 passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Kyera was born to Arnold Jones and Tonya Walker on November 11, 1993. She attended Estacado High School where she played varsity basketball. she earned special recognition through LISD girls' AAA regional basketball and Mayor Tom Martin and earned special recognition for talents in volleyball as well. Kyera leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Tonya Walker, father, Arnold Jones; grandmother, Rose Jones; grandfather, Edgar Jones; three brothers, Zackary Jones, Devante Jones, and Deverick Jenkins; two sisters, Monique Jackson ad Arnaizia Jones; a host of other relative and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
September 25, 2020
I Love You Sister , I Promise you'll live through us!
Taedra Horton
Sister
