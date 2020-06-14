Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Kyle Franke, 46, of Lubbock, Texas will be held at his graveside 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Muleshoe Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Richard Harbison officiating.Kyle passed away June 8, 2020. Kyle was born November 19, 1973 in Lubbock, TX to John Franke and Cheryl Franke Shipman. He graduated from Slaton High School in 1992. He was a conductor for BNSF Railroad. While not working Kyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, baseball and being with family and friends. He was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Slaton.Loved ones include his wife, Lynne; son, Hayden (16); daughter, Amber (14); mother Cheryl Shipman; father John Franke; several aunts and uncles; numerous cousins.Memorials are suggested to the Slaton Area Endowment for First Responders, P.O. Box 91, Slaton, Texas 79364.