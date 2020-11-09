Lubbock- The family of L. Adrian Rey will gather to pray the rosary at 6 PM, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Mass to celebrate his life of 30 years will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Christ the King Cathedral. Adrian passed on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. The rosary will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
On August 6, 1990, Adrian was born to Benjamin and Anna (Najera) Rey in San Angelo, TX. He attended schools in Big Lake and Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Lubbock HS in 2008. At LHS he served as the sports editor of Westerner World, the student newspaper. Adrian spent each morning reading a daily devotional and journaling. He was an amazing father, brother, son, uncle, and cousin who lived his life selflessly. He loved Texas Tech sports and spending time with his family, especially his son, Benji. He will profoundly be missed.
Survivors include his parents, Benjamin and Anna Rey; son, Benji Rey; siblings, Beto Rodarte, Miguel Najera and wife Natalie, and sister Yasmin Rey, along with an adopted brother, Gabriel Perez, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raul and Lucia Rey and Librado and Micaela Najera, and his uncle, Jose Luis Najera.