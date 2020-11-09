1/1
L. Adrian Rey
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of L. Adrian Rey will gather to pray the rosary at 6 PM, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Mass to celebrate his life of 30 years will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Christ the King Cathedral. Adrian passed on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. The rosary will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

On August 6, 1990, Adrian was born to Benjamin and Anna (Najera) Rey in San Angelo, TX. He attended schools in Big Lake and Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Lubbock HS in 2008. At LHS he served as the sports editor of Westerner World, the student newspaper. Adrian spent each morning reading a daily devotional and journaling. He was an amazing father, brother, son, uncle, and cousin who lived his life selflessly. He loved Texas Tech sports and spending time with his family, especially his son, Benji. He will profoundly be missed.

Survivors include his parents, Benjamin and Anna Rey; son, Benji Rey; siblings, Beto Rodarte, Miguel Najera and wife Natalie, and sister Yasmin Rey, along with an adopted brother, Gabriel Perez, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raul and Lucia Rey and Librado and Micaela Najera, and his uncle, Jose Luis Najera.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Rosary
06:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Christ the King Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved