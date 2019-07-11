Lubbock- L. D. Phillips was born on a farm near Lorenzo, Texas on August 14, 1930. He passed into God's loving arms on July 9, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 88 years at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sunset Church of Christ. A tribute of L. D. Phillips's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



On July 23, 1954, he married the love of his life Etie Turner in Clovis, NM. L. D. was a farmer most of his life in and around Idalou, Texas. He owned a car dealership after retiring from farming.



Survivors include his wife, Etie Phillips; three sons, Gary Phillips, and wife, Kay Ellen; Kenny Phillips and wife, Debbie; Stan Phillips and wife, Suzanne; daughter, Rhonda Reis and husband, Steve; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and little sister, Joyce Brown.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Luford and Beaulah Phillips; siblings, Andrew Bud Phillips, Elmer Phillips, Leon Phillips, Myrtle Stence, and Annie Nichols. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019