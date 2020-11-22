Portales, NM- Funeral services for L. H. Rackler, 88, of Portales, NM will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Tues., Nov. 24, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery.



Lewis Horace Rackler, known to family and friends alike as L. H., was born June 9, 1932 in Slaton, TX to the home of Minnie Elizabeth (Hill) and Grover Cleveland Rackler, and died early on the morning Nov. 19, 2020 at his home in Portales. Mr. Rackler grew up in the Slaton area, and graduated from Roosevelt High School east of Lubbock. While still in school, he met Pinkie Trammell, and after dating four years, they were married June 22, 1952. That same year he was drafted into the U. S. Army, and served for four years. Upon his discharge, they came back to the Lubbock area, and farmed at Ropesville. In 1961, he moved his family to the Floyd community, and he continued to farm until 1978 when he began a career as a truck driver. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.



He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Melvin and Julie Rackler of Roswell, NM and Doyle and Stacy Rackler of Amarillo, TX; a daughter, Gala Rackler of Portales; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Hopper of Wolfforth, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Kenneth, Dalton, Troice, Carl and Odell Rackler, three sisters, Opal Knapp, Aline Trammell and Dorothy Rackler, and by his beloved wife, Pinkie, who died June 27, 2011.



