Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for La Groce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

La Saundra "Sammie" Groce


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
La Saundra "Sammie" Groce Obituary
Petersburg- La Saundra Sammie Groce, of Petersburg, TX, passed away on April 7, 2020. A private service will be held at Petersburg Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was born July 21, 1937 in Plainview, TX to Loy and Ethelene Jay.

Sammie lived in Petersburg all of her life, she graduated from Petersburg High School in 1955 and graduated from West Texas State in 1958. She also taught at Petersburg Elementary School. She married Gaylord Groce on December 23, 1958 in Petersburg and they had been married 61 years.

She is survived by her husband, Gaylord of Petersburg; two daughters GayLynn McClelland and husband Mark of Olney, Michele Price and husband Gary of Colleyville; her grandchildren, Lyndsey Miller and husband Reid, Hayden McClelland and wife Casey, Justin Price and Jackson Price; her great grandchildren, Gunn and Archer Miller.

Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of La's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -