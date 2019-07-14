|
Dallas- La Una Earle Coffee, 89, of Dallas, Texas passed away the evening of July 7, 2019. She was born in Amarillo, Texas in October 1929. La Una was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Coffee. La Una was a member of First United Methodist Church and worked at Watson Foods in Lubbock, Texas; where she lived for many years prior to moving to Dallas in 2009 to be closer to her children. La Una enjoyed the outdoors and sailing with her family. In Lubbock, in the sixties, she and her husband were the youngest members of the Lubbock Rose society. Later in life, she and her husband enjoyed travel, especially to San Francisco and Western Europe. She was an avid bridge player and had fun playing dominos, including teaching others the game the few weeks prior to her passing. She also loved her favorite cat, Pearl. La Una is survived by her three children; Paul Lawson, David Butler and Mary Alice Butler. Three stepchildren; Celia Davis, Mark Coffee and Charles Coffee. Six grandchildren; Caroline Coffee Denman, Stephen Coffee, Tristan Coffee, Harrison Coffee, Valerie Davis and Jason Davis. Two great grandchildren; Chloe and Luke Davis. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday July 20th at Resthaven Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's foundation at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019