Tuskegee, AL- LaBrantt D. Gibson, born July 10, 1982 and departed this life on June 3, 2020 at the age of 38. He was a resident Tuskegee, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his adopted parent, Dr. LaTrala White, M.D. of Okmulgee, Oklahoma. He is survived by his biological parents, Elvin B. Gibson of Lubbock and Shadonna Palmer of Dallas. He leaves behind Rhonda Anderson of Lubbock; siblings, Amber Green, Elvonta Gibson, Ryan Gibson, Jeffrey Palmer all of Lubbock; Elvin Gibson, Jr. and Kia Gibson of Austin.



LaBrantt graduated high school from Valley Forge Military Academy. Graduation ceremony was held on Wayne, PA campus. This is where is he learned to place the concept of duty above his own personal desire. He was hoping for an appointment to West Pointe or the Air Force Academy in September, 1999 for the year of 2000. At Tuskegee, Alabama University he was pursuing a degree to become and airplane pilot with his minor in Computer Technology. He was a senior at the University. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing chess, calculus and physics and working in computer technology. He was of the Baptist Faith, a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading, studying his Bible which began at an early age and continued throughout his adult life.



He will be missed and remembered. Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Lubbock Cemetery.



