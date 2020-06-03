Lubbock- 80, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Lacy was born August 13, 1939 to Herman and Cleo Garcia. He graduated from Simon M. Coles High School and Texas Southern University. He taught and coached for 35 years at Lubbock ISD. Lacy leaves to cherish his memory; his daughter, Alisa Garcia; sister, Jewel Valentine; three grandchildren, Jeridon Garcia, Tyler Sheppard, and Amy Fletcher; a host of other relatives and friends.