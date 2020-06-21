Sundown- LaDonna Angelique Fryar, 50, of Sundown passed from this life on June 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock.



She was born March 25, 1970 in Abilene to Don and Pat Boles. LaDonna was a 1988 graduate of Clyde High School. She attended Angelo State University where she met her husband, Brett, and was married on January 4, 1992. LaDonna also attended the University of Oklahoma studying accounting. She birthed three boys (Caleb, Joshua & Kade) and adopted another son, Jake Huser, and two daughters, NyLynn Chelette and DaLynn Beck later in life.



LaDonna was strong in her faith in God, having been saved early in life. She enjoyed attending church and taught Sunday school for many years. LaDonna always felt a calling to reach out and mentor young women and anyone that God brought across her path. She shared God's love and wisdom, always pointing them to Christ.



She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. LaDonna enjoyed traveling, nature, chocolate, cats, and her quiet time reading the Bible. Most of all, she loved her family and God.



LaDonna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sidney and Lucy Owens and Don E. Boles.



She is survived by her husband, Brett Fryar; sons, Caleb Fryar, Joshua Fryar, Kade Fryar, and Jake Huser (Fryar); daughters, NyLynn Chelette (Fryar) and DaLynn Beck (Fryar); parents, Don and Pat Boles; brother, John Boles; and sisters, Gail Lovell and husband Bobby, and Shari Sowell and husband Derrick. She also had 12 nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please support the ALS Foundation.



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111



