Floydada- LaFaun Young Smith, age 83, of Floydada, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Floydada. Visitation will be at Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel Friday and Saturday, April 19, 2019 and April 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada. LaFaun was born March 22, 1936, in Lockney, Texas to Pike and Vernola Reecer Hanna. LaFaun was preceded in death by a brother, Pike Reecer Hanna. LaFaun attended schools in Floydada. She married Deral Young on April 5,1953. They spent the majority of their life together farming and raising their family in the South Plains community. LaFaun was a devoted wife and mother. She will always be remembered as a wonderful cook and homemaker. She was also a faithful member of the City Park Church of Christ in Floydada. Deral and LaFaun had 29 wonderful years together before Deral passed away on August 14, 1982. In 1994, LaFaun married L.D. Smith. They enjoyed 6 years together before L.D. passed away. LaFaun is survived by her son, Rance Young and wife Nancy of Silverton; daughter Carlen Beedy of Floydada: 5 grandchildren, Tyler and wife Emily, Jenny and husband C.P. Findlay, Tanner Young, Ragan Beedy, and Charlie Beedy. Great grandchildren: Isla Findlay and Hudson Young. Memorials may be made to Floydada Sr. Citizens of Floydada or the . Online condolences can be made at www.moore-rose.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019