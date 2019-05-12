|
Lubbock- Lahonda Potter 86 of Lubbock, Texas formally of Lindale, Texas went to be with JESUS on May 8, 2019. She was a loving Mother & Grannie to all that knew her. She was proceeded in death by her husband John Potter, her parents Ben & Opal Kizer, a brother Randall Kizer, & 2 sisters Ann Evans & Karon Miller & son-in-law Joe Bollinger. Survived by her children George Douglas & wife Cyndi of San Antonio, Wynell Bollinger of New Braunfels & Carolyn Nelson & husband Joe Hernandez of Lubbock & step sons John Potter & wife Alice of Big Sandy & David Potter & wife Janet of Tyler. Her grandchildren Sam Nelson & wife Bridgett, Abigail Hernandez, Eric Bollinger & wife Theresa, Alex & Matt Hardnet, J.W. Potter & wife Paige, Ben Potter & wife Jen, Nick Potoczak & wife Sara, Victor Potoczak & wife Megan. Her great grandchildren Rachel Nelson, Pazleigh & Hesten Bollinger, Grace, Emmolin, Colt, & Addison Potter, Nicolas,Morgan Ryley, Berkely, & Darwin Potoczak She is also survived by 2 brothers Cecil Kizer & wife Sandra of O'Donnell, Kieffa Kizer & wife Helen from Lubbock, & 2 sisters Melba "Doll" Edgin of Clovis, & Pat Brown of Italy, & 1 sister-in-law Cindy Kizer of Baldwinsville, NY along with several nieces & nephew & friends. Visitation will be Monday May 13 from 6-8pm. Services will be @ 2:00pm Tuesday May 14 @ Resthaven Funeral Home Lubbock, Texas
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019