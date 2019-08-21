Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Lainey Vaden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lainey Rai Vaden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lainey Rai Vaden Obituary
Lubbock- Lainey Rai Vaden passed peacefully in the arms of her Mom and Dad on August 18, 2019. Born on July 9, 2019, Lainey had weight in this world. During her short time on earth, Lainey touched many lives and was so deeply loved. She brought immense joy and gave everyone a lifetime of love.

Lainey is survived by her parents, Jourdan Rai Rodriguez and James Tyler Vaden, Lubbock; maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Fort Worth and Jesse Haro, Midland; paternal grandparents Jim and Kimberly Dowling, Kingsland; and Jim and Cissie Vaden, Chillicothe.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Lainey Rai Vaden's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lainey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now