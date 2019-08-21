|
Lubbock- Lainey Rai Vaden passed peacefully in the arms of her Mom and Dad on August 18, 2019. Born on July 9, 2019, Lainey had weight in this world. During her short time on earth, Lainey touched many lives and was so deeply loved. She brought immense joy and gave everyone a lifetime of love.
Lainey is survived by her parents, Jourdan Rai Rodriguez and James Tyler Vaden, Lubbock; maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Fort Worth and Jesse Haro, Midland; paternal grandparents Jim and Kimberly Dowling, Kingsland; and Jim and Cissie Vaden, Chillicothe.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Lainey Rai Vaden's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019