LUBBOCK- LAMAR JONES (93), died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Carillon House. He was born to Willis A. Jones and Dorothy Bradshaw in Bokchito, OK, graduated from Plainview High School, attended A&M University, and served in the Merchant Marines during WWII. He met the love of his life, Bettye Ruth Cobb on a blind date to a Texas Tech football game. They married April, 6th 1949 and celebrated 67 years of marriage.



He was the owner of The Vogue Dress Shop on Broadway in Lubbock for over 50 years and opened a second store on 34th Street with Bettye for 17 years. Besides Bettye and his daughters, Lamar loved tennis, dancing and bridge. He played tennis from his youth to his mid-80s. He served the Lubbock Tennis Association as President for 3 terms. Lamar was always happy to play an extra game of Bridge. He was active in the Presbyterian Church (First and Westminster): ordained as a deacon and elder, participated in his Sunday School Class and The PrimeTimers, and often served as an usher or greeter for worship.



His death was due to natural causes. He is predeceased by his wife, Bettye Ruth; brother, Willis Burton Jones (Salem, OR); and sister, Leta Rhea Collins (OR). He is survived by his four daughters: Jessica (Bill) Rosemark of Reno, NV; Barbara (Michael) Martin of Lake Forest, CA; Deborah (Larry) Smith of Lubbock, TX; and Vicki (Mark) Johnson of Winston Salem, NC.



His beloved grandchildren: Kim (Naj) Ghaussy, Heather (Robert) Woodward, Joshua (Emily) Hancock, Eugene (Amy) Manning, Mary (Mike) Jaucian, Nancy Johnson and David Johnson; and ten Great Grandchildren: Jace, Caitlin, Julia, London, Ava, Abraham, Tessa, Lucas, Evelyn and Liliana.



Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3321 33rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79410 to The Joyful Believers' Sunday School Class. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store