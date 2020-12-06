Brownfield- LaNora Tanner Welch - A private family graveside service for LaNora Welch, 85, of Brownfield, Texas, will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at Gaines County Cemetery, Seagraves, Texas. Officiating will be Rev. David Welch. Services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.



LaNora was born July 25, 1935, to the late Lonnie and Nora Parrish Tanner in Willow Wells, Texas. She went home to be with her Lord December 2, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. She attended Seagraves public schools until she married Jack Welch in June of 1950, in Seagraves. Jack was a farmer and LaNora was fully involved. Together they raised their four sons as a farm family. She loved everything about that life. Later she earned an associate's degree from business school and worked in varying agri-businesses.



Later in life she moved to Brownfield and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her faith was important to her, having placed her faith in Christ as a teenager. Her legacy of strength and resilience is honored by all her family. And they will cherish every hand-stitched quilt, every crocheted blanket, every hand-sewn apron.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 1986. She is survived by her sons, Billy Welch and his wife Debra from Seminole, Texas; Bobby Welch from Meadow, Texas; David Welch and his wife B.J. from Houston, Texas; and Dale Welch from Arkansas City, Kansas. She is also loved and missed by her nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



