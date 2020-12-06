1/1
LaNora (Tanner) Welch
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaNora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownfield- LaNora Tanner Welch - A private family graveside service for LaNora Welch, 85, of Brownfield, Texas, will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at Gaines County Cemetery, Seagraves, Texas. Officiating will be Rev. David Welch. Services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.

LaNora was born July 25, 1935, to the late Lonnie and Nora Parrish Tanner in Willow Wells, Texas. She went home to be with her Lord December 2, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. She attended Seagraves public schools until she married Jack Welch in June of 1950, in Seagraves. Jack was a farmer and LaNora was fully involved. Together they raised their four sons as a farm family. She loved everything about that life. Later she earned an associate's degree from business school and worked in varying agri-businesses.

Later in life she moved to Brownfield and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her faith was important to her, having placed her faith in Christ as a teenager. Her legacy of strength and resilience is honored by all her family. And they will cherish every hand-stitched quilt, every crocheted blanket, every hand-sewn apron.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 1986. She is survived by her sons, Billy Welch and his wife Debra from Seminole, Texas; Bobby Welch from Meadow, Texas; David Welch and his wife B.J. from Houston, Texas; and Dale Welch from Arkansas City, Kansas. She is also loved and missed by her nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
Gaines County Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved