Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Laron Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laron Charles Fulton


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laron Charles Fulton Obituary
Ransom Canyon- Laron Charles Fulton, 80 of Ransom Canyon passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born October 20, 1938 to Cleo Wayne and Lula Jennelda (Helms) Fulton in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Laron graduated from Floydada H.S. in 1956 and attended West Texas State University. He married Joy (Sparks) Fulton on July 12, 1959 in Floydada. He farmed cotton, corn and raised cattle until retiring in 1996. Laron was a member of FUMC and served on the Floydada Hospital Board for many years. He never met a stranger and was kind to all. The residents and staff at Lakeridge Nursing Center loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Joy; daughter, Shonda Gibson (Mike); son, Chris Fulton (Pam); four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Carrol and Bill Fulton.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. with services at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now