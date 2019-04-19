|
Ransom Canyon- Laron Charles Fulton, 80 of Ransom Canyon passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born October 20, 1938 to Cleo Wayne and Lula Jennelda (Helms) Fulton in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Laron graduated from Floydada H.S. in 1956 and attended West Texas State University. He married Joy (Sparks) Fulton on July 12, 1959 in Floydada. He farmed cotton, corn and raised cattle until retiring in 1996. Laron was a member of FUMC and served on the Floydada Hospital Board for many years. He never met a stranger and was kind to all. The residents and staff at Lakeridge Nursing Center loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Joy; daughter, Shonda Gibson (Mike); son, Chris Fulton (Pam); four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Carrol and Bill Fulton.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. with services at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019