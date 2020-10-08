Lubbock- The family of Laroy Hawkins will celebrate his life of 89 years at 10 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Muleshoe Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the visitation. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net
.