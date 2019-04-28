|
|
Lubbock- Larry B. Williams, 64, of Lubbock passed away peacefully April 26, 2019 due to complications from a lung transplant. He was born August 27, 1954 in Lockney to Robert and Mary Williams. He married Robin Williams in June of 1979 and she stayed by his side until his last breath.
Larry graduated from Lockney High School and then from Texas Tech in 1978 with an Education degree. He was the band director in Morton, Lorenzo, Lockney and Ralls. He obtained a Master's in Education and became the principal at Ralls Middle School. Before his retirement Larry worked at the Region 17 Education Service Center.
Larry loved people and was a friend to all. If you were ever around Larry, you were sure to laugh and be offered a cup of coffee and some candy. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all, but we will cherish the moments he made us laugh.
Larry is survived by his wife of almost 40 years; his daughters, Laura Tucker and husband Dustin, Sara Tucker and her husband Derrin. Larry's pride and joy were his grandsons, Tyler, Brody, and Bryson. Even in his last few days of good heath Larry was on the sidelines cheering them on. He was their biggest fan no matter the activity.
Larry is also survived by his sisters, Diane Angel and husband Albert, Tammy Alaniz and husband Bay; uncles, Bill Griffith, Jerry Griffith and his wife Donna; six nieces; and a nephew.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; and brother, Robbie Williams.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Church on the Rock South with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Life Gift, 5812 64th St, Lubbock, TX 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019