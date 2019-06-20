|
Lubbock- 67, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Larry was born to Jessie Pursell and Austin Baldwin in Lubbock, TX. Larry graduated from Dunbar High School and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Army. He served patriotically until he was honorably discharged. Larry leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Janetta Baldwin; one brother, Austin Baldwin; mother-in-law, Eurlene Phillips; daughter, Karen Woodley (Dameoyn); son, Fredrick Baldwin, Sr. (Toya); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019