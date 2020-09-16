1/1
Larry Campbell
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- Larry Arvin Campbell, 82 of Lubbock went to be with his Heavenly Father and beloved wife, Julie Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born February 10, 1938 to Aubrey and Vivian (Harris) Campbell. Larry married Julie Campbell February 10, 1959 in Riverside, CA. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during Pearl Harbor and Vietnam. Larry received the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Expeditionary Medal, a Navy Unit Commendation and was an expert Rifleman and a Pistol Marksman. He was honorably discharged as a Navy Commanding Officer after serving for 22 years in 1975. Larry was also a Peace Officer and served as a Texas Tech Police Officer. He enjoyed songwriting, singing, and loved listening to music. He was of Christian Faith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his nephew, Larry Campbell; his dear neighbors and friends, Quentin and Amy Hight and their children, that were like grandchildren to Larry; Zoe, Kyrstin and Summer.

He is preceded in death by his wife; and his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.

Memorial donations can be made to the Navy Relief Fund.





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
