Lubbock- Larry Dale Walsh, 83, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed after a battle with Alzheimers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 83 years at 11 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Larry Walsh's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Larry was born in 1935 in Elvins, MO, to Virginia and James Walsh, graduated high school in Elvins, MO and moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1953. Most of Larry's employment was with a local oil refinery, started as Signal Oil & Gas, then Lyon Oil, purchased by TOSCO Oil, then purchased by Texaco. Larry loved camping in the mountains, fishing, playing softball (pitcher), bowling and golfing.



Preceded in death by his parents, mother, Virginia Mae Walsh, and father, James Henry Walsh.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Ada D. Walsh, long time resident of Bakersfield, CA, now residing in Lubbock, TX. Larry also leaves behind his sister, Karen Ahl of Bakersfield, CA; children, Pamela Walsh Lippert and husband, Robert Lippert, of Lubbock; Kirk Walsh of Chickasha, OK; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Walsh and wife, Amber, 2 great-grandchildren, Dax and Tate Walsh of Ninnekah, OK; Nick Walsh, wife Lori, 2 great-grandchildren, Axel and McKenzie of Blanchard, OK; Elizabeth (Lizzie) Carroll and husband Clif, 2 great-grandchildren Waylon and Willie of Alpine, TX, and Kirk Walsh, II of Billings, MT. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019