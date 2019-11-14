Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Darnell English


1952 - 2019
Larry Darnell English Obituary
Lubbock- 67, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Larry was born on June 6, 1957 to Irvin English and Bernice Jarmon. He owned his own lawn service business. Larry leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Stephanie English; daughter, Latundra Freeman; two sons, Patrick Briley and Robert (Amari) English; three sisters, Mancy English, Debra Daniels, and Marilyn English; five brothers, Erwin English, Dennis English, Kenneth English, Willie Powell, and Ronald English; one aunt, Vivian Smith; twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
