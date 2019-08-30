|
Ransom Canyon- A Celebration of Life of Larry Deardorff, 78, will be 10 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Christian Church, 2323 Broadway.
Larry passed away August 28, 2019 leaving a loving family and many friends. He was born in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 1941 to George and Julissa Deardorff. Larry graduated from Lubbock High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy then attended Texas Tech, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. While at Tech, he fell in love with the woman he would love forever, Cherie Cailloux. They were married July 5, 1963.
Larry's career included Deardorff Produce, stockbroker, National Chemsearch, Hill Manufacturer and AFLAC. He was a lifelong member and Elder of First Christian Church. He was a member and one of the founders of the Sixty Minutes Sunday School class and served on many committees. He served on the Ransom Canyon POA board and served on the South Plains Electric board. Larry loves the life he and his family shared at Lake Ransom Canyon with their miniature horses, dogs, and memories of their special buggy rides with their horse, Fancy.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Cherie, daughter Kim McNett (Brian) of Novi, Michigan, son David Deardorff (Michelle) of Cape Coral, Florida. Grandchildren Brandi Egert of Lubbock, Cassie, Carley, and Cory Deardorff of Austin, sister-in-law Jeanneane Bowers (Chuck) of Angola, Indiana, and many muchly loved nieces and nephews.
Larry was a man of love for God, his family, his friends, and the many animals that found a place in his heart. The family suggests memorials be sent Ransom Canyon Memorial Chapel, 87 South Lakeshore Dr. Ransom Canyon, TX 79366.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019