Lubbock- LCDR Larry Donald "Don" Bartlett, USN, Retired, passed away on July 10, 2020. The family will celebrate his life of 84 years at 2:00 p.m. on August 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, Texas. In support of the health of the family, a mask must be worn while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
