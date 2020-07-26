1/1
Larry Donald Bartlett
1935 - 2020
Lubbock- LCDR Larry Donald "Don" Bartlett, USN, Retired, passed away on July 10, 2020. The family will celebrate his life of 84 years at 2:00 p.m. on August 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, Texas. In support of the health of the family, a mask must be worn while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
