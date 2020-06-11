Larry E. Wilson
1974 - 2020
Ft. Worth formerly of Lubbock- 45 passed away Friday, June 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Englewood Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Larry was born August 28, 1974, to Larry, Sr. and Dorothy Wilson; one son, Dacyeon Davis; two sisters, Sharon Inmon (Lamont) and Tawana Leonard ( Derrick); a host of other relatives and friends.

Charlize S. Wilson, 6, of Euless, TX passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Englewood Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Charlize was born August 27, 2013, to Christina Marty and Larry Wilson. she leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Christina Marty; grandmother, Lisa Marty; one brother, Dryceon Davis; three aunts, Amber Marty, Tawana Leonard, and Sharon Inmon; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
