Ft. Worth formerly of Lubbock- 45 passed away Friday, June 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Englewood Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Larry was born August 28, 1974, to Larry, Sr. and Dorothy Wilson; one son, Dacyeon Davis; two sisters, Sharon Inmon (Lamont) and Tawana Leonard ( Derrick); a host of other relatives and friends.Charlize S. Wilson, 6, of Euless, TX passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Englewood Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Charlize was born August 27, 2013, to Christina Marty and Larry Wilson. she leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Christina Marty; grandmother, Lisa Marty; one brother, Dryceon Davis; three aunts, Amber Marty, Tawana Leonard, and Sharon Inmon; a host of other relatives and friends.