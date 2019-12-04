|
Lubbock- Larry Edgar Hamilton, 77, passed away on December 2, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-3pm at Spirit Ranch located at 701 Regis Street, Lubbock, Texas 79403.
Larry was born March 13, 1942 in Pasadena, Texas to the late J.E. and Louise Hamilton. He graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington, Texas in 1959. He enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in California where he met the love of his life, Coleen Spera. They married on July 3, 1962 in Arlington, Texas.
Larry had several professions ranging from fireman to car salesman to an auctioneer. He was a jack of all trades, loved telling jokes, cooking and feeding everyone non-stop, and was an epic storyteller. In short, he was the life of every party. Most important to him was taking care of his family and friends in any and every way possible. He cherished his children, grandchildren, and great grandson. Larry loved life, lived a full life on his terms, and will be deeply missed by all that they had the great fortunate of knowing him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Coleen, two children, Lisa Williamson and David Stanford, Holly Freier and husband Jon, grandchildren Rachel and Chelsea Williamson, Addison and Olivia Freier, and great-grandson, Jude. Additional survivors are his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Margo Hamilton, and sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Butch Pair, and numerous extended family members including nieces, nephews, and cousins.
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org. The family looks forward to celebrating Larry, telling some old stories, playing some great music, and having a drink or two to toast Larry for a life well-lived at Spirit Ranch on Saturday, December 7th.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019