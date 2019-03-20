|
Lubbock- Larry Edwin Nelson, 75 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born May 22, 1943 in Brevard, North Carolina to Lee Roy and Catherine (Case) Nelson who preceded him in death. Larry married Linda (Hall) Nelson December 14, 1990. He worked as contracted painter. Larry loved everyone and never met a stranger, he would give you the shirt off his back.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years, Linda; children, Michelle Rene Forbes and husband Jimmy of Forest City, NC, Matthew Steven McCall and wife Melissa of Ellabell, GA, Charles Phillip McCall of Huntingdon, TN; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Gillespie Evergreen Cemetery in Brevard, NC.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019