Lubbock- Larry Freeman passed away on March 1, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 66 years at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Larry Freeman was born on November 27, 1953, to Garth and Marvin Louise Freeman in Levelland, Texas. He was the youngest of six children, until his father remarried Ana Maria Gonzalez and had Larry's younger brother, George and sister, Zella.
Larry went to Levelland High School. He married LuAnn Benton on December 14, 1973. Larry and Luann had two children, Justin and Jaime. He was in the plumbing business with his brother, Dwight for several years before going into the Telecommunication field in Dallas. He finished his working career as manager of KD's BBQ. Larry was loved by everyone he touched from family, friends and co-workers. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. Larry's favorite hobby was fishing, and he is now fishing on the Golden Streams of Heaven.
Survivors include his son, Justin Lee Freeman and wife, Kasey of Levelland; daughter, Jaime Bryant and husband, Scott of Lubbock; eight grandchildren, Troy Freeman, Alec Conkin, Hannah Pompa, Zoe Pompa, Luke Pompa, Tucker Bryant, Rylan Raley, and Jack Bryant; a great-grandchild, Grayson Freeman; two brothers, Dwight Freeman and wife, Kathy, and George Freeman; four sisters, Jeannie Fisher and husband, Bob, Janie Williams and husband, Tommy, Linda Ramsey and husband, David, and Zella Freeman; along with numerous nieces, nephews cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Garth Freeman, Jr.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020