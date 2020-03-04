Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Freeman


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Freeman Obituary
Lubbock- Larry Freeman passed away on March 1, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 66 years at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Larry Freeman was born on November 27, 1953, to Garth and Marvin Louise Freeman in Levelland, Texas. He was the youngest of six children, until his father remarried Ana Maria Gonzalez and had Larry's younger brother, George and sister, Zella.

Larry went to Levelland High School. He married LuAnn Benton on December 14, 1973. Larry and Luann had two children, Justin and Jaime. He was in the plumbing business with his brother, Dwight for several years before going into the Telecommunication field in Dallas. He finished his working career as manager of KD's BBQ. Larry was loved by everyone he touched from family, friends and co-workers. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. Larry's favorite hobby was fishing, and he is now fishing on the Golden Streams of Heaven.

Survivors include his son, Justin Lee Freeman and wife, Kasey of Levelland; daughter, Jaime Bryant and husband, Scott of Lubbock; eight grandchildren, Troy Freeman, Alec Conkin, Hannah Pompa, Zoe Pompa, Luke Pompa, Tucker Bryant, Rylan Raley, and Jack Bryant; a great-grandchild, Grayson Freeman; two brothers, Dwight Freeman and wife, Kathy, and George Freeman; four sisters, Jeannie Fisher and husband, Bob, Janie Williams and husband, Tommy, Linda Ramsey and husband, David, and Zella Freeman; along with numerous nieces, nephews cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Garth Freeman, Jr.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now