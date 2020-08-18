Lubbock- The family of Larry G Walker will celebrate his life of 91 years at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at South Plains Church of Christ. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Larry Glenn Walker was born December 15, l928 to the late Lewis Marvin "Happy" Walker and Mary Ellen Olive Walker in Taylor, Texas. He was married to Ruth Ann Glover in Georgetown, Texas, on December 4th, and they were blessed with 70 wonderful years together.
Larry graduated from Taylor High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree from the University of Texas, where he was inducted into Tau Beta Pi and Chi Epsilon engineering academic Honor Fraternities. He was a member of the South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock, where he has served as an elder. He had also served as an elder in congregations in Austin and Houston. He was a Registered Professional Engineer. His 50-year engineering career included 35 years with the Texas Highway Department. After retirement from the Department, he was the Engineering Systems Director for Turner Colley & Braden of Houston and Engineering Systems Consultant for C.W. Beilfuss and Associates of Chicago and Houston. He received awards for his contribution to the field of highway engineering. He served a term as president of the international Highway Engineers Exchange Program.
He enjoyed church work, volunteer activities, and travel. He was privileged to visit all 50 states, as well as several Canadian provinces and Mexican states. He also visited a number of other countries. His travels included crossing the equator, the international dateline, the arctic circle, and traversing the Panama Canal.
He is survived by his loving wife; two children, Randall Walker and Becky Walker, of Lubbock; brother, Mickey Walker of Abilene; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 New Mexico 236, Portales, NM 88130-9411, in Larry's memory