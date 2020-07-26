LUBBOCK- Larry Glenn Fergeson, 78, passed away in July 2020. Private memorial services to be held at a later date in Crowell, Texas.
Larry was born September 5, 1941 in Mangum, Oklahoma to P.D. and Leila Fergeson. His family soon moved to Crowell, Texas where Larry grew up and graduated Crowell High School in 1959. He worked many years with Quaker Oats. He moved to Lubbock and finished his Bachelor's Degree in Marketing at Texas Tech University in 1978. Larry was a small business owner and his career led him into the fields of: gemology, car, chemical & restaurant equipment sales.
Loved ones include: life-long friend, mother to his sons, and former spouse Katherine Fergeson, son's Paul and Larry Fergeson II, his daughter-in-law's, Mona Lisa, Kirsten & Marina Fergeson, his grandchildren, Veronica, Layla and Lilly Fergeson, nieces Heather & Morie Fergeson & Laurie Lynch, his sister-in-law Alice Blank & brother-in-law Jerry Lynch. Larry deeply cared for & was grateful to his long-time friend and healthcare provider Guadalupe Lomeli.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ben Fergeson and sister Deanna Lynch.
Larry and Katherine raised their family at Lake Ransom where Larry served as an Alderman and was instrumental in the incorporation of "The Village of Lake Ransom Canyon" in 1977, paving the way to its Township. Larry's hobbies included: piloting small planes, boating, water & snow skiing, he was an avid camper, gardener/farmer, enjoyed bird & deer hunting, racing pigeons, he was an expert in raising lambs for show & training Greyhounds for competitive racing, and training Pointers and Spaniels for hunting.
Memorials are suggested to any of his favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Ronald McDonald House & Adopt-a-Pet (Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center).