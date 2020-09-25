Lubbock- Grave side service for Larry Joe "Mack" McCormick, age 65, will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Peaceful Garden Memorial Park, under direction of Ossie Curry Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lary was born to the late Nelson and Birtlean McCormick February 12, 1955. He is survived by his brothers James McCormick, Ronald (Darlene) McCormick. Sisters Sandra McCormick, Joyce (Carey) Childers all of Lubbock. Several aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.



Please wear your mask.



