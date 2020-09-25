1/1
Larry Joe "Mack" McCormick
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Grave side service for Larry Joe "Mack" McCormick, age 65, will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Peaceful Garden Memorial Park, under direction of Ossie Curry Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lary was born to the late Nelson and Birtlean McCormick February 12, 1955. He is survived by his brothers James McCormick, Ronald (Darlene) McCormick. Sisters Sandra McCormick, Joyce (Carey) Childers all of Lubbock. Several aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Please wear your mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ossie Curry Funeral Home
1805 Martin Luther King Blvd
Lubbock, TX 79408
(806) 765-6711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved