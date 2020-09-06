1/1
Larry Joe O'Brien
1929 - 2020
Richmond, VA- Larry Joe O'Brien, 90, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully at home as he wished on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Joe was born September 14, 1929, in Big Spring, Texas, the son of George H. and Della Cartwright O'Brien. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Hardin-Simmons University, his master of arts degree from North Texas State College, and his doctor of philosophy from the University of Texas at Galveston. He enjoyed teaching physiology at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, and in order to better serve his students he earned his own medical degree there in 1971. The next year Dr. O'Brien moved to Lubbock to help establish the Texas Tech University School of Medicine, and he later spent many years in private practice specializing in internal medicine. As evidence of his respect for his patients and colleagues, the nurses at Lubbock's Methodist Hospital repeatedly voted him favorite doctor.

In 2000 he and his wife retired and moved to Fairfax, Virginia, and relocated to Richmond in 2005. He lived a full life, enjoying travel, music, literature, and good food. Joe's humor, integrity, and generosity throughout his life earned him the affection of countless friends both near and far. He loved spending time with family and friends, and his hospitable home was the heart of countless gatherings and celebrations.

He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly sixty years, Edith Snyder O'Brien, and by his brother, George H. O'Brien, Jr. He is survived by daughters Susan Gray and husband Donald of Santa Fe, N.M., Caryn Taylor of Bedford, Texas, and Judith O'Brien and wife Mary of Richmond; grandchildren Andrea Gray of Charlottesville, Va., Leslie Taylor and fiancé Tim Wilson of Norman, Ok., Jay Robert Taylor, III, of Clackamas, Ore., Ryan Gray and wife Lauren of Viejo Park, N.M., and Sunni O'Brien of Richmond; great grandchildren Jay Robert Taylor, IV, and Corbin Taylor of Clackamas; brothers-in-law Richard Snyder of Leesburg, Va., and William Snyder of Prosper, Texas; and honorary son Mauricio Dominguez of Plano, Texas.

A private ceremony was held September 3 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Richmond. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed More or The Salvation Army.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
