Idalou- Larry Ken Bozeman, 70, of Idalou passed away at home in Idalou on June 11, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.
Larry was born on February 28, 1950, in Lubbock to Corky and Margie Bozeman. He was named after his grandfathers, Lawrence Fleming and Kenneth Bozeman. He was the first grandchild on both sides and the self-proclaimed favorite of his adoring (and adored) grandmothers, Allie Fleming and Myrtle Bozeman. He took his role as big brother to his siblings Vick, Terri, and Jim very seriously, both growing up, and especially after the death of their father in 1986.
Larry's passion for agriculture began as a young boy. He grew up farming with his father and spending time at Bozeman Machinery, the farm equipment business started by his grandfather and father in 1954, the first and oldest salvage yard in the U.S. In high school, he was active in FFA and was an Area Officer. He graduated from Idalou High in 1968.
It was in high school that he met his future wife, Helen Jones. They married on August 1, 1970. They were opposites in many ways, but compatible in the ways that counted, namely faith and family. They have been devoted to one another for almost 50 years.
Larry went to college at Lubbock Christian College then Texas Tech University. He began farming full time in 1972. He later acquired a ranch in Dickens County and enjoyed raising and breeding cattle. He loved the land he stewarded, valued the hard work and honest living it provided, and enjoyed passing on those values to his children and grandchildren. He was recognized by the FiberMax One Ton Club in 2018, one of only 1,000 cotton growers so recognized since the program's inception.
He took charge of Bozeman Machinery in 1984 and grew it steadily over the last 36 years by being obedient to working hard, treating people fairly, and doing the right thing. He was enormously proud that his sons joined him in the business and continue the family tradition. He was a founding member of the National Tractor Parts Dealers Association and received the Pioneer Award in 2004. His other business endeavors included 3B Hardware and B&E Ice House.
Larry loved his community. He served as President of the School Board, supported the Idalou and Lubbock County Stock Shows, Lubbock Children's Home and Texas Boys Ranch, and was quick to sponsor youth sports teams and many other causes for the good of the community.
While Larry had a mind for business and a commitment to community, he had a heart for his church and family. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He was married in the Idalou Church of Christ, raised his children there in their early years, and it was a great blessing to him to return and participate in the church's resurgence and flourishing over the last 10 years. He was particularly fond of teaching youth Sunday school classes.
Larry and Helen had four kids: Lori, Derek, Mindi, and Heath. He taught his children to work on the farm, enjoyed raising pigs with them and traveling to stock shows, and made it a priority to be present at their numerous sporting events. He lost count of the times he moved them in his stock trailer after high school and remained an involved father as they reached adulthood. It was his great joy to work daily with his sons, and he treasured his daughters, offering wisdom, visiting them, and encouraging them.
Larry valued integrity, humility, honesty, a strong work ethic, faith, and family. If he gave you his word, you could count on it. He was old fashioned about handshakes, looking people in the eye, holding doors open, and saying 'yes sir' and 'no sir'. He was purposeful in teaching his grandchildren these values.
Larry was an exceptional "Pop" to his dozen grandchildren: Brileigh, Kamryn, Bailey, Landry, Brody, Kassidy, Kinley, Blaze, Bo, Brooks, Bronte, and his caboose, Kate. He was a fixture at their sporting events, stock shows, and recitals. While it brought him great sadness to realize he would not watch them all grow up, the lessons he taught them, the values he lived, and the memories he created will remain with them.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, V.C. "Corky" Bozeman, and his brother, James K. "Jim" Bozeman. Those remaining to carry on his memory are his wife, Helen Jones Bozeman, his children and their spouses, Lori and Denver Cole, Derek and Jennifer Bozeman, Mindi and Jonathan Zanowiak, and Heath and Amber Bozeman, his grandchildren, Brileigh, Kamryn, and Brody Cole, Bailey, Landry, Kassidy, and Kinley Bozeman, Bozeman and Katherine Zanowiak, and Blaze, Brooks, and Bronte Bozeman, his mother, Margie Bozeman, his brother Vick (Susan) Bozeman, his sister, Terri (Dick) Laird, his sisters in law, Kathryn (J.T.) Benton, Bonnie (John) Whittle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in his memory can be made to Texas Boys Ranch, The Children's Home of Lubbock, or to a favorite charity.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a memorial service at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Idalou Church of Christ, 307 Chestnut Street, in Idalou. Private family graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 PM on Monday at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, in Lubbock. Services are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com for more information.
