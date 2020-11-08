Lubbock- Larry Kenneth Mark Lowe left a life well-lived and full of love on November 4, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1945 to Brady and Pauline Lowe in Lubbock, Texas. He attended Monterey High school and Texas Tech University where he was an active member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. On May 19, 1969, shortly after graduation, Larry married the love of his life, Margaret (Ashley) Wisdom, who could match Larry's wit joke for joke. She often teased him, saying she married him for his money, though by the time they wed, the cotton market and the prices of oil, gas, and cattle-all things crucial to Larry's business-were at an all-time low. Six weeks after the wedding, Larry deployed to Vietnam with the United States Army; during his service, he earned a Bronze Star for Valor. Upon his return, Larry and Ashley settled in Lubbock, TX, and there they raised their two beloved sons, Nathan and Aaron. Larry was so proud of his boys, and he treasured his memories of them as children, particularly as their childhood soccer and basketball coach. Mischievous and loving, there was no greater grandfather than Larry, who adored his grandchildren relentlessly. Larry had the gift of connecting easily with those around him, imbuing his relationships with genuine kindness and humor, and every person walked away from Larry feeling as though they were the most important person in his life. Larry was generous with his time and eager to serve, rarely turning down an opportunity to pitch in. He enjoyed a variety of roles in the community, including serving on the Family Guidance and Outreach Center Board, the Salvation Army Board, the Housing Standards Board for the City of Lubbock, the Keep Lubbock Beautiful Board, the Citizens Traffic Commission, the Red Raider Club Board, and the Ranching Heritage Center Board.
Larry had a deep and authentic faith in Jesus Christ. He was not an uptight legalist with pious pretensions. He never made a show of religiosity to impress anybody. He knew where he stood by the grace of God, and he showed that grace to others through humor, generosity and kindness. He knew that God was the giver of very good gifts, and he lived with gratitude for the gifts of family, friends, dogs, horses, music, mountains, cool Lubbock mornings, American-made motorcycles, and high-performance cars. Larry loved life because he knew that life, ultimately, is about loving God and loving people, and he rejoiced to know that you can even do that while traveling at a reasonably high rate of speed on a wide-open West Texas highway.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Pauline Lowe, and by many beloved dogs, who dedicated their lives to the single-minded pursuit of Larry's affection. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 51 years, Ashley; sons Nathan (Laura) and Aaron; his favorite people who lovingly called him "Dada:" Brady, Fletcher, and Ellery; and sister Loretta Lowe. In honor of Larry's generous heart, memorials may be made to: The Children's Home of Lubbock, The Lubbock Animal Shelter, or Southcrest Baptist Church (memo TV ministry).
We will celebrate his life on Thursday, November 12th at 3:00 pm at First Christian Church, located at 2323 Broadway in Lubbock, TX.
In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
.