Lubbock- Larry Finis Lindsey, 63, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Larry was born to Bill and Leola Lindsey on September 16, 1955. At the time, Bill was in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. As a result, Larry was unable to meet his dad for almost a year. Even though their meeting was delayed, the bond that formed between the two was deep and their respect for one another never wavered.



He started school in Seminole, Texas, later attending school in Lubbock and Idalou. Before graduating from Idalou High School in 1974, he met the love of his life, Susan Jones. The two were married in Idalou, Texas on June 19, 1976. During their 42 years of marriage, they welcomed two daughters, who became their pride and joy.



Larry owned and operated small businesses over the years, including Lindsey Laundries and Nelco Equipment. He had a strong work ethic and always provided for his family. He enjoyed hunting, playing a good game of poker or "42", and camping in their RV. He loved spending time with his family and even extended family. He was often telling a "remember when..." story or making people smile with his newest joke.



The Miracles Christmas Parade was something Larry was proud and passionate about. He was an original member of the 34th Street Association board and a founding member of the parade's wranglers, working tirelessly behind the scenes.



Larry is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Amanda of Fort Worth, and Ashley (Shannon Jones) of Lubbock; father, Bill Lindsey; sister, Laura Lindsey Rose and husband, Lloyd, all of Lubbock; and a wealth of nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends.



He has now joined souls who loved him dearly; in-laws, Emmett and Dell Jones, and especially his mother, Leola Lindsey, whom he grieved tremendously.



Arrangements are under the personal care of Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers with visitation on Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 pm. Funeral services will be at Lakeridge Methodist Church on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. followed by burial at Idalou Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Larry's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Miracles Christmas Parade, P.O. Box 65813, Lubbock, Texas, 79464 or Idalou Cemetery, P.O. Box 351, Idalou, Texas, 79329.



"A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone". We are at a great loss. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019