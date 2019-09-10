|
Lubbock- Larry Mack Cunningham, 80, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family. Larry was born on April 10, 1939 to Jack and Juanita (Taylor) Cunningham in Hollis, Oklahoma. He moved with his family to Springlake, Texas when he was a small boy and grew up in the Springlake-Earth area. Larry joined the United States Navy in 1956. He started to work for Southwestern Public Service (SPS) in 1960 and worked for them 35 years before becoming disabled. Larry worked on the sub-station crew moving from place to place until he transferred permanently to Lubbock in 1979. He was a foreman and very dedicated employee. He was a member of the Electric Brotherhood Union. He married Janette Copus in 1980 and they were together for 40 years. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, JoAnn Jeter and Jane Baker, a brother Jerry Jack Cunningham, 2 daughters Michelle Cunningham and Sharon Ellison. He is survived by his wife, Janette of Lubbock, 2 sons, Jerry Cunningham (Debbie) of Perryton and James Copus, a daughter Mary Pool (Jay), a sister Bobbie Simmons, all of Lubbock, 14 grandchildren 22 great-grandchildren several nieces and nephews and many loving cousins. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to , American Diabetic Association or Direct Care Hospice of Lubbock. Funeral services will be held 2 PM , Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019